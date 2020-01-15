fbpx
Public Defender still struggling with caseloads

By: Bennett Loudon January 15, 2020 0

The Monroe County Public Defender’s Office took on more than 1,000 fewer clients in 2019 than the average for the previous 10 years, but attorney caseloads remain well above recommended levels. In 2019, the office had 24,590 new clients, according to the annual report just released by Public Defender Tim Donaher. The average for 2009 through ...

