fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Some asylum-seekers returned to Mexico get attorney access

Some asylum-seekers returned to Mexico get attorney access

By: The Associated Press January 15, 2020 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that some asylum-seekers who fear waiting in Mexico for U.S. immigration court hearings must have access to attorneys before and during a key interview to determine if they can stay in the U.S. until their claims are decided. U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw of San Diego said ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo