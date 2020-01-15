fbpx
Western District Case Notes

By: Special to The Daily Record Kevin M. Hogan and Sean C. McPhee January 15, 2020 0

This article originally appeared in The Bulletin, the official publication of the Bar Association of Erie County. It is reprinted here with permission. Removal In Simon v. Ningbo Liqi Electrical Appliances Co., et al., No. 19-cv-6386-FPG (Oct. 15, 2019), a products liability wrongful death action commenced in state court, one defendant removed the case based on diversity ...

