fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Chief justice asks: Is ‘OK boomer’ ageist?

Chief justice asks: Is ‘OK boomer’ ageist?

By: The Washington Post Reis Thebault  January 16, 2020 0

The 64-year-old leader of the Supreme Court posed a question on Wednesday that some in his generation have been asking for months: Does saying “OK boomer” count as age discrimination? If the query hadn’t been an earnest attempt to test the bounds of a lawyer’s legal argument, Chief Justice John Roberts might have followed it up ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo