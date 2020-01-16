Equal Opportunity Investigator

Position Summary:

Investigate internal complaints brought under University Policy 106, Policy against Discrimination and Harassment.

Serve the University’s interest in conducting fair and impartial investigations into complaints in ways that build

trust in the University community and meet the University’s legal obligations to address claims of discrimination

and harassment based on a protected class. Make and document findings that serve as the basis for significant

personnel decisions as well as potential evidence in administrative agency investigations and lawsuits.

Qualifications:

• Master’s degree in Human Resources, Higher Education Administration, or related field or a Juris Doctorate.

• Minimum of 5 years of experience conducting employment-based investigations regarding allegations of

harassment, discrimination, and retaliation and/or employment litigation experience.

• Excellent writing, analytical, and problem solving skills, attention to detail, and the ability to exercise

independent sound judgment and reasoning.

• Experience writing reports that require the ability to present information in a neutral capacity, analyze facts,

and evaluate outcomes.

• Knowledge of current New York State and federal laws and regulations, best practices, and trends in the field

of education related to discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

• Familiarity with Title VI, Title VII, Title IX, Violence Against Women Act, Rehabilitation Act, ADA and the NYS

Human Rights Law.

Preferred Qualifications:

• Juris Doctorate.

• Experience investigating harassment, discrimination, and retaliation complaints in a higher education and/

or health care setting.

How to Apply:

Apply at www.rochester.edu/jobopp. In the box “Job Search,” click “All Other Openings.” On the page that loads,

enter posting number 219759 in the “Keyword/Posting Number” search box.

