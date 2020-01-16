fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Wrongful death: Gentile v. Malenick, et al.

Fourth Department – Wrongful death: Gentile v. Malenick, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Wrongful death Barker/Manning rule – Criminal conduct – Heroin use Gentile v. Malenick, et al. CA 19-00452 Appealed from Supreme Court, Cayuga County Background: The plaintiff commenced a wrongful death and personal injury action arising from the death of her daughter. The defendant appealed from an order that denied his motion ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo