fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded September 17, 2019

Judgments Recorded September 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded September 17, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT TAYLOR, WILLIAM B Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE THOMAS, EUGENE J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE TRIMM, CHRISTOPHER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE TROTTER, FABIAN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE VANDERBURGH, DALE P Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE VEIRO, VINCENT et ano Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WASHBURN, RONALD S Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WASHINGTON, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo