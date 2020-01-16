fbpx
Mortgages Recorded January 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 2, 2020                   52   NOT PROVIDED 6064 COMMERCIAL LLC Property Address: 60-64 COMMERCIAL STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $1,562,500.00 6064 COMMERCIAL LLC Property Address: 60-64 COMMERCIAL STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $1,237,500.00 HASABU PROPERTIES LLC & HASABU PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 953  AVENUE ROCHESTER, NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $399,000.00 14450 BURNHAM, THEDA ANN Property Address: 2513  ROAD, FAIRPORT NY ...

