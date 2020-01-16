fbpx
Home / News / NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10, free fix issued

By: The Associated Press Matt O’Brien January 16, 2020 0

The National Security Agency has discovered a major security flaw in Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system that could let hackers intercept seemingly secure communications. But rather than exploit the flaw for its own intelligence needs, the NSA tipped off Microsoft so that it can fix the system for everyone. Microsoft released a free software patch to fix ...

