NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time attorney: Opinion 19-125

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time attorney: Opinion 19-125

By: Daily Record Staff January 16, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time attorney Guardian appointment – Continued representation Opinion 19-125 Background: The inquiring part-time attorney judge was appointed as guardian of the person and property of a severely developmentally disabled individual before he assumed the bench. The judge asks if he may continue to function in that role, as needed, beyond the ...

