fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Virginia moves to brink of becoming 38th state to ratify ERA

Virginia moves to brink of becoming 38th state to ratify ERA

By: The Associated Press Sarah Rankin January 16, 2020 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia on Wednesday moved to the brink of becoming the crucial 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in what was seen as a momentous victory for the women’s rights movement even though it is far from certain the measure will ever be added to the U.S. Constitution. The state House ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo