fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Curtis A. Johnson | Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC

Curtis A. Johnson | Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2020 0

Curtis A. Johnson has been elected partner at Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC. Johnson is a litigator who focuses his practice on the representation of publicly traded companies, financial institutions, universities, as well as closely-held business. His work for these entities includes contract disputes, corporate ownership and control disputes, real estate disputes, construction and lien law ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo