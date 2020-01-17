fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child support modification: Brink v. Brink

Fourth Department – Child support modification: Brink v. Brink

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child support modification Change in income – Equal placement of children Brink v. Brink CAF 19-002090 Appealed from Family Court, Cattaraugus County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an amended order of the Support Magistrate, which granted the petitioner father’s petition seeking to terminate his child support obligation and require the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo