fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump’s trial begins, senators vowing ‘impartial justice’

Trump’s trial begins, senators vowing ‘impartial justice’

By: The Associated Press Lisa Mascaro January 17, 2020 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate opened the impeachment trial  of President Donald Trump with quiet ceremony Thursday — senators standing at their desks to swear an oath of "impartial justice" as jurors, House prosecutors formally reciting the charges and Chief Justice John Roberts presiding. The trial, only the third such undertaking in American history, is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo