Advocate's View: Second Circuit gives FLSA litigants a shortcut to settlement approval

Advocate’s View: Second Circuit gives FLSA litigants a shortcut to settlement approval

By: Jeremy M. Sher January 20, 2020 0

In settling a Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”) action, reaching an agreement between the parties has usually been just the first step. Before the parties file a stipulation of discontinuance under Federal Rule 41(a)(1)(A), the court or the Department of Labor (“DOL”) must approve the settlement. The Second Circuit imposed this requirement in Cheeks v. ...

