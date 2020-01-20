fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 21, 2020

Court Calendars for January 21, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2020 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Dimensions Property Management LLC v Christine Mills, 94 Locust St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—681 South Goodman LLC v Taryn Bradford, 531 Meigs St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Rochester Highlands New York LLC v Donnie Rutland-Jones, 7C Green Knolls Drive – Burgess & Miraglia 4—DHB1 LLC v Brianne Fuller, 780 Genesee St – ...

