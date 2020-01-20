fbpx
Home / News / Ex-congressman Chris Collins sentenced to two years on insider-trading, false-statements charges

Ex-congressman Chris Collins sentenced to two years on insider-trading, false-statements charges

By: The Washington Post Renae Merle January 20, 2020 0

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Friday sentenced former congressman Chris Collins to 26 months in prison for his part in an insider trading scheme and lying to the FBI. “You had a duty to meet and you betrayed that duty,” U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick said as he handed down the sentence. Collins tearfully apologized ...

