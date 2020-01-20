fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / #MeToo prosecutors deploy experts early to thwart defense

#MeToo prosecutors deploy experts early to thwart defense

By: The Associated Press MARYCLAIRE DALE January 20, 2020 0

When his trial opens in the coming days, Harvey Weinstein's defense team is expected to go on the offensive against the women who have accused him of rape and sexual assault, in part by questioning if they acted like victims afterward. New York City prosecutors intend to counter with a strategy that's taken hold since the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo