fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / MLK event highlights contributions of women

MLK event highlights contributions of women

‘Their narrative has been muted by the patriarchy’

By: Bennett Loudon January 20, 2020 0

The focus was on women at this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Eastman Theatre Monday. “This is a momentous year,” Simeon Banister, chair of the Greater Rochester Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, told an audience of about 200. He reminded the crowd that it has been 100 years since the passage of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo