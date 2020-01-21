fbpx
Attorney Christian J. Kennedy has died

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2020 0

Local criminal defense attorney Christian J. Kennedy died Saturday, Jan. 18. For most of his career, Mr. Kennedy was a solo practitioner. But he formed a partnership with attorney Lindsey Pieper last year and they shared an office. Mr. Kennedy started out in college as a music major, but he wound up receiving a bachelor’s degree in ...

