fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Water Authority sued over property damage

Water Authority sued over property damage

Agency accused of negligence

By: Bennett Loudon January 21, 2020 0

The Monroe County Water Authority is being sued by an insurance company that paid for damage caused to a real estate business in Perinton by a water main break. The company, Secway Realty LLC, 2815 Baird Road, Perinton, was insured by Erie Insurance Co. Erie paid a claim of $130,161.47, minus a $500 deductible. The water main ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo