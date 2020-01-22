fbpx
Adoptees in NY no longer need court order to obtain original birth certificate

By: Daily Record Staff Velvet Spicer January 22, 2020 0

Adoptees in New York now have a legal right to obtain certified copies of their original birth certificate. Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week signed into law a bipartisan bill that allows adoptees to receive copies of their original, or pre-adoption, birth certificate when they turn 18. The law, which went into effect Jan. 15, helps ensure ...

