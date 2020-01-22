fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 23, 2020

Court Calendars for January 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2020 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Roc City Partners LLC v Diamond Odum, 1616 N Clinton Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Devongate LLC v Shandeea Washington, 165 Atkinson St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Antonucci Premier Properties LLC v Candace Ruise & Robert Gray, 115 Roslyn St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Austin Julian v Richard Ramos, 1609 Culver Road – ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo