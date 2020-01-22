fbpx
Fourth Department – Medicaid eligibility: Pugliese v. Zucker

January 22, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medicaid eligibility Trust – Home equity line of credit – Trustee’s discretion to use principal Pugliese v. Zucker TP 19-00440 Transferred from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to challenge a determination that he is ineligible for Medicaid coverage. Ruling: The Appellate Division confirmed. The ...

