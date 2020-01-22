fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Administrative forfeiture: United States v. Brome

Second Circuit – Administrative forfeiture: United States v. Brome

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Administrative forfeiture Procedural due process – Proper notice United States v. Brome 18-858(L) Judges Calabresi, Livingston, and Lohier Background: The defendant appealed from an order that denied his challenge to the administrative forfeiture of $21,019. He argues that the government failed to provide him with adequate notice of the administrative forfeiture action ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo