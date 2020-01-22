fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court case looms large for rivals in abortion debate

Supreme Court case looms large for rivals in abortion debate

By: The Associated Press DAVID CRARY January 22, 2020 0

Anti-abortion activists gather this week in Washington for their annual March for Life, eager to cheer on a continuing wave of federal and state abortion restrictions. However, many activists on both sides of the debate already are looking ahead to March 4, when the U.S. Supreme Court hears its first major abortion case since the addition ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo