fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 24, 2020

Court Calendars for January 24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2020 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Buffalo Road Business Center LLC v Deresa Rene Walters, 460 Buffalo Road – Burgess & Miraglia 2—GYG Properties LLC v Tricia Hicks, 101 Thorndale Terrace – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Harris Street Residense LLC v Ricardo Delgado, 25 Harris St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Kislev Holdings LLC v Karl Cunningham, Shavon “Doe,” et al, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo