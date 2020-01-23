fbpx
Dean of Buffalo Law School to receive state Bar Association award

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2020 0

Aviva Abramovsky, dean of the University at Buffalo School of Law, will be honored by the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) Torts, Insurance and Compensation Law (TICL) Section with the Professor David D. Siegel Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the study of New York law. Abramovsky, the current chair of NYSBA’s Task ...

