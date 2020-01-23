fbpx
Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Jack S. and Marley S.

January 23, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect Drug abuse – Presumption of neglect Matter of Jack S. and Marley S. CAF 18-00306 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The respondent mother appealed from a corrected order that determined she neglected the subject children. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that there is a presumption ...

