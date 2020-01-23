fbpx
Fourth Department – Foreclosure: SRP 2012-4, LLC v. Chan

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Foreclosure Bona fide purchaser – Canceled mortgage by default judgment SRP 2012-4, LLC v. Chan CA 19-00382 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced a foreclosure action against the defendants. The first defendant purchased real property in 1998 and executed a mortgage on the property. The mortgage was ...

