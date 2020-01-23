fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Unlawful traffic stop: People v. Turner

Fourth Department – Unlawful traffic stop: People v. Turner

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Unlawful traffic stop Officer’s misreading of the statute – Objectively reasonable belief People v. Turner KA 19-00521 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that it was in error to refuse to suppress evidence obtained as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo