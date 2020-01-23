fbpx
Hotels accused of copyright infringement

Website photos allegedly used without permission

By: Bennett Loudon January 23, 2020 0

A Canadian photographer is suing two hotels in Niagara Falls, N.Y., for allegedly using a copyrighted picture he took in promotional material without permission. Kevin Wagar, of Brampton, Ontario, field separate lawsuits against 443 Main St., Niagara Falls, N.Y. Corp., which is the address of the Wyndham Garden at Niagara Falls hotel, and Marriott International Inc., ...

