Second Circuit – Whistleblower award: Kilgour v. United States Securities and Exchange Commission

Second Circuit – Whistleblower award: Kilgour v. United States Securities and Exchange Commission

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Whistleblower award Enforcement action – Original information Kilgour v. United States Securities and Exchange Commission 18-1124(L) Judges Kearse, Sack, and Livingston Background: On appeal are two denials from the U.S. SEC of whistleblower awards. The petitioners sought awards following a $50 million settlement reached with Deutsche Bank AG that resolved an enforcement ...

