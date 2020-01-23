fbpx
Tully Rinckey PLLC promotes partners

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2020 0

Tully Rinckey PLLC has promoted 11 partners to equity partner status, including two in western New York. The new equity partners include Peter Pullano, managing partner at the Pittsford office, and Anthony Kuhn and Darren Swetz in Buffalo. Pullano practices criminal defense. He has primarily represented defendants in felony cases in state and federal courts.           Kuhn is managing partner ...

