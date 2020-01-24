fbpx
Area home sellers’ return on investment largest in 13 years

By: Kevin Oklobzija January 24, 2020 0

Home sellers realized an average gain of $30,000 on a typical sale in the Rochester metropolitan area in 2019, the largest return on investment in 13 years. That return on investment was based on median purchase and resale prices as examined by ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of a comprehensive nationwide real estate data base. The $30,000 seller ...

