Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 27, 2020

Court Calendars for January 27, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2020 0

City Court HON. MICHAEL C. LOPEZ Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Vallemaio Properties LLC v Diamondique Curtis, 38 Gardiner Ave – Boylan Code 2—John Bellassai v Patricia Gonzalez, 238 Ellison St – Richard T Ciaccio 3—Blue Rentals LLC v Sheeva Allen, 31 Mille St – Handelman Witkowicz & Levitsky 4—Lamarr Thomas v Nytazia Brooks and Alonzo Glover, 866 Smith St – Handelman Witkowicz & ...

