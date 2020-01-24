fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Bail bond sufficiency: People v. Nassau County Sheriff’s Department

Court of Appeals – Bail bond sufficiency: People v. Nassau County Sheriff’s Department

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals  Bail bond sufficiency Collateral – Habeas corpus People v. Nassau County Sheriff’s Department No. 90 Judge Feinman Background: The defendant was indicted on a charge of conspiracy based upon allegations that he participated in a scheme to possess and sell narcotics. Following a search of his home, he was indicted a second time on additional ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo