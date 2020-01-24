fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Guilty plea: People v. Valerio

Fourth Department – Guilty plea: People v. Valerio

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Guilty plea Reduction of prior sentence – Concurrent sentence – Vacate judgment People v. Valerio KA 17-00914 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The defendant pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in exchange for a determinate sentence of imprisonment to run concurrently with a sentence of imprisonment ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo