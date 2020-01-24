fbpx
Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Weber

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Weber

January 24, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Substantial evidence – Upward departure People v. Weber KA 18-01777 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: On appeal from an order determining that he is a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act, the defendant argues that it was in error to assess 10 ...

