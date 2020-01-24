fbpx
Second Circuit – Due Proces: Francis v. Fiacco, et al.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Due Process Sentencing – State and federal sentences running concurrently Francis v. Fiacco, et al. 18-1011-cv Judges Jacobs, Livingston, and Carney Background: The plaintiff alleged that four officials of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision violated his rights under the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments by holding in state ...

