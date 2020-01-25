fbpx
Deeds Recorded January 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded January 7, 2020                   43   TLF NATIONAL TAX LIEN TRUST 2017-1 et ano to READYCAP LENDING LLC et ano Property Address: 772 ELMGROVE ROAD, GATES NY Liber: 12294 Page: 0460 Tax Account: 103.19-1-56.11 Full Sale Price: $200,000.00 14420 CONNELLY, BECKY R et ano to MUDD, KEVIN J Property Address: 34 MEADOW VIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12294 Page: 0490 Tax Account: 068.11-6-9 Full Sale Price: ...

