Doing Business As Recorded October 1, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded October 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded October 1, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED COLON, WILFREDO & CORCORAN, RYAN 838 HOUSTON ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580  & 1255 WINTON ROAD SOUTH, ROCHESTER NY 14618 CRAWFORD, NICHOLAS J 22 EAST WAUTOMA BEACH, HILTON NY 14468 RITCHIE, STARR LYNNE 683 NORTH ROAD APT 1, SCOTTSVILLE NY 14546 ST JOHN -YANTZ, ASHLEY 30 HOLMES STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 OWEN, WENDY LEE 251 HOLLYBROOK ROAD, BROCKPORT ...

