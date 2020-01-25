fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded October 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded October 3, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE PEACEFUL YOGI 257 OAKDALE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 I|THERESA|MARIE|LUCIANO| DOING BUSINESS AS FILED LIN, CHENG 1455 LATTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 PARKS, MICHAEL 3602 STETSON ROAD, BLOOMFIELD NY 14469 YARRISON, JASON D 104 LINDEN TREE LANE APT 1, WEBSTER NY 14580 WAGNER, DINA MARIE 299 DALE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14625 MARCELLO, MELANIE 90 WILDER TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 STREB, ...

