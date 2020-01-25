fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded October 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded October 8, 2019 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED FAITH CHURCH| I|RAMONA||SCOTT| & I|STEPHEN||EDLIN| DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT AJLMEDIA 28 ASTON VILLA, NORTH CHILI NY 14514 LORIA, ANTHONY J 28 ASTON VILLA, NORTH CHILI NY 14514 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE CLASSICAL CONVERSATION VICTORY 56 KRISTIN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 BAXTER, TAMMARELLE S 56 KRISTIN DR, ROCHESTER NY 14624 DEEP END SWIM AND SPORTSWEAR 142 PINE HILL ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 ANZALONE, ...

