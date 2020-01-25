fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded October 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded October 3, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY CANNON, THELMA J Appoints: CANNON, JACK DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC HEALY, SUSAN MARIE Appoints: BALL, SHELLEY ANN NEITZ, JAMES J Appoints: NEITZ, ANDREW SKOTNICKI, CHRISTINE L Appoints: SCOTNICKI, HENRY L

