fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded October 4, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded October 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded October 4, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BAJAJ, JEEVISHA Appoints: GANGULY, ARCHAN KITZMAN, HARRIET J Appoints: HONAN, KAREN LANDRY, LISA A Appoints: LANDRY, RUSSELL MCGUIRE, KATHERINE L Appoints: MCGUIRE, RACHEL A

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo