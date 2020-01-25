fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded October 7, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded October 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded October 7, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BOUDRIE, NANCY J Appoints: BOUDRIE, RICHARD E BOUDRIE, WARREN E Appoints: BOUDRIE, NANCY J COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS INC Appoints: NATIONWIDE TITLE CLEARING INC GOREVSKI, PANDO Appoints: GOREVSKA, GORICA KEWIN, ROBERT B Appoints: SKAGGS, WENDY J KUPECZ-MENDEZ, FAITH Appoints: EASTON, LINDA J RESETAR, EDWARD K Appoints: RESETAR, DOUGLAS J RESETAR, JOYCE A Appoints: RESETAR, DOUGLAS J TOSCANO, ROSE Appoints: DINOTO, ROBERTA

