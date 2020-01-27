fbpx
Court Calendars for January 28, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2020 0

City Court HON. MICHAEL C. LOPEZ Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Tejohnna Barts, 80 Norton Village Lane – Barclay Damon 2—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Sharifah N Blocker, 120 Fernwood Park – Barclay Damon 3—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Ny’Asia Broomfield, 140 Fernwood Park – Barclay Damon 4—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Annemieken Chatmon, 99 Norton Village Lane – ...

