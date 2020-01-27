fbpx
Federal lawsuit against county proceeds

Former inmate claims he was threatened by guard

By: Bennett Loudon January 27, 2020 0

A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former Monroe County Jail inmate who claims guards failed to intervene when he was attacked by other inmates and a nurse did not provide adequate medical care. The lawsuit was originally filed pro se by Selwyn Goodlow in January 2018 in U.S. District Court ...

