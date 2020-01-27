fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / GOP defends Trump as Bolton book adds pressure for witnesses

GOP defends Trump as Bolton book adds pressure for witnesses

By: The Associated Press ERIC TUCKER, ZEKE MILLER and LISA MASCARO January 27, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — Pressure is increasing on senators to call John Bolton to testify at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial after the revelation that a draft of a book by the former national security adviser undercuts a key defense argument — that Trump never tied withholding military aid to Ukraine to his demand the country help ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo